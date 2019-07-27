Man in SC cuts his own throat after assaulting woman with knife, police say

Essential tips for a 911 call during a mental health crisis Here are some tips when calling 911 if someone you know is in crisis and is a danger to themselves or others. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some tips when calling 911 if someone you know is in crisis and is a danger to themselves or others.

A man in Charleston cut a woman with a knife then turned the blade on himself, according to police.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, the man was walking downtown, swinging a serrated knife and talking to himself, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said.

When he approached a group of women, he cut one of them on the shoulder, police said. The man then ran down a nearby street to a bus stop and began cutting himself, police said. He “severely cut himself in and around the neck area.”

Officers arrived and rendered aid.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman’s wound was superficial and treated by paramedics.

Charleston PD is investigating.