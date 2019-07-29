County councilman asks SC attorney general to investigate Richland County

Former Richland County administrator Gerald Seals tglantz@thestate.com

A Richland County council member has written Attorney General Alan Wilson asking his office to open an immediate criminal investigation into allegations concerning the conduct of current and past council members raised by fired former administrator Gerald Seals.

Councilman Joe Walker sent a letter to Wilson on Monday requesting “you immediately open a criminal investigation into these allegations.” Walker’s letter cited a story in The State last week outlining Seals’ accusations of misconduct and “irregularities” by members of Richland County Council at the time of his April 2018 firing.

A copy of the letter was also sent to U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, as well as other members of Richland County Council.

In the letter and in a conversation with The State, Walker said he wanted to clear up the claims he says have lingered over county business for years.

“There has been too much discussion and speculation over the last several years about improper actions at the county and for the good of the people an in-depth investigation needs to happen that will either put the persons whose actions break the law in the hands of the prosecutors or clear everyone’s name,” Walker wrote.

He also asks Lydon to investigate whether any federal laws have been broken.

Check back for updates on this story.