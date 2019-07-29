SC’s first female US attorney in line for promotion to federal judge post under Trump

Orangeburg County cops caught in visa, drug selling scheme US Attorney for South Carolina Sherri Lydon announced that seven former and current law enforcement officers in Orangeburg County have been implicated in a visa and drug selling conspiracy at the Richland County courthouse on March 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK US Attorney for South Carolina Sherri Lydon announced that seven former and current law enforcement officers in Orangeburg County have been implicated in a visa and drug selling conspiracy at the Richland County courthouse on March 29, 2019.

U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Sherri Lydon is the expected nominee for one of two open federal District Court judge’s posts in South Carolina, according to eight sources with knowledge of the process.

Meanwhile, two of her top deputies are behind-the-scenes contenders for South Carolina’s second vacant federal judge position, The State has learned.

Those candidates are 46-year-old Greenville resident Lance Crick — Lydon’s top deputy who holds the post of first assistant U.S. attorney — and DeWayne Pearson, 41, an assistant U.S. attorney who mostly prosecutes white collar crimes.

Crick has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 2001; Pearson, since 2010. Lydon, Crick and Pearson all declined to comment Monday.

Federal judge positions are lifetime appointments picked by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. That process could take months. It is unclear when Lydon will be nominated.

The $210,900-a-year jobs are the most prestigious judge positions in South Carolina. District judges preside over a wide variety of criminal and civil cases.

Lydon, 57, who informed staff at field offices across the state last week of her likely nomination, is a contender just 15 months after becoming the first woman selected by the president to be South Carolina’s U.S. Attorney.

If nominated, she would be expected to sail through the U.S. Senate confirmation process. Senators confirmed her to her current position last year on a voice vote, signaling there was no fight over her nomination.

Lydon has been an active and visible U.S. attorney since taking the job in May 2018. She has held press conferences with prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to announce indictments and guilty verdicts in high profile cases.

Last week, Lydon helped orchestrate a press conference in North Columbia with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and state and federal prosecutors to announce a joint crackdown to get violent offenders off the street.

Lydon’s office has been involved in the ongoing state and federal investigation into the collapse of the $9 billion V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion project in Fairfield County. Earlier this year, her office successfully prosecuted former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson, who was sentenced to a year in federal prison for stealing public money.

A graduate of Clemson University and the University of South Carolina’s School of Law, Lydon manages an office of 140 employees, including 55 lawyers, that prosecutes crimes from public corruption to drug cases, as well as handling federal civil matters.

The office works with a range of federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, IRS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It has offices in Florence, Greenville, Charleston and Columbia.

A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, declined to comment. Efforts to reach U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, for comment Monday were unsuccessful.

South Carolina’s two U.S. senators are integral to the process of nominating federal judges. The president — in this case, President Donald Trump — nominates federal judges but typically relies heavily on the recommendations of a state’s senators.

The nominations then are forwarded to the U.S. Senate, where the Senate Judiciary Committee may hold hearings to question the nominees.

South Carolina currently has eight active federal judges and six federal judges on senior status. The senior judges usually have a reduced workload.