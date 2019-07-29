Fatal crash closes Lake Murray Dam, SC Highway Patrol says

Lake Murray Dam, shown in this file photo, is closed to traffic following a fatal crash. online@thestate.com

A fatal crash closed down traffic going over Lake Murray Dam on Monday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred just after 8:30 p.m., Trooper Tyler Tidwell said in an interview with The State.

The wreck blocked all traffic heading from Irmo into Lexington, according to Tidwell.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes of travel, as the Highway Patrol works to investigate the crash and clear the road, also known as SC-6, officials tweeted.

Information on the number of vehicles involved, or people killed or hurt in the crash was not available.

An 18-wheel tractor-trailer was involved in the collision, WIS reported.

The Lexington County coroner will publicly identify the crash victims after notifying the next of kin.

Check back for updates, this is a developing story.

