Motorcyclist hit, killed while trying to pass vehicle in in a curve, SC coroner says

A motorcyclist died after being ejected from his bike and run over late Tuesday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Pine Log Road near Keys Dairy Road in Aiken County, about a mile south of Aiken, according to Trooper 1st Class Tyler Tidwell of the Highway Patrol.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the motorcyclist as 42-year-old Eric Scott. Ables said Scott was traveling south on Pine Log Road and tried to pass a vehicle on double-yellow lines when he lost control of the bike in a curve.

Scott was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the northbound lane, where he was run over by a northbound vehicle, Ables said.

There was no word on whether Scott was wearing a helmet. An autopsy is expected.

The crash came a day after a pair of deadly motorcycle crashes in Richland and Lexington counties, including one that shut down the Lake Murray dam for hours Monday night.