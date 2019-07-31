Car upside down on SC 5 in York County east of Rock Hill; road blocked, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A crash on a busy York County highway near Interstate 77 that left one car upside down has the road blocked during the morning commute, troopers said.

The incident happened a few minutes after 8 a.m. on SC. 5 east of Rock Hill near the intersection of Cureton Ferry Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol website.

The road, east of I-77 near Exit 77 that provides access to the highway for Charlotte-bound commuters, remains blocked, troopers said.

It is unclear when the S.C. 5 will re-open. Emergency officials remain on the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Injuries have been reported in the collision, troopers said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.