York police hear yells, smell pot, find felon and cocaine in car with kid, cops say

A convicted drug trafficker has been arrested by York police for cocaine trafficking again after officers were alerted first by yelling, then the smell of marijuana, police said.

Adrian Trevonne Byers, 34, was booked Wednesday morning by York Police Department patrol officers on a charge of second-offense cocaine trafficking, said York police Capt. Brian Trail.

Around 11:30 Tuesday night, a patrol lieutenant who was near a shopping center on Liberty Street heard yelling coming from a car, according to a police report. The car then sped off without using signals and traveling on the wrong side of the road, according to the report.

Officers stopped the car and found Byers driving and a child passenger in the car, Trail said.

Byers continued to scream into a cell phone even after police pulled him over, officers said.

Officers smelled marijuana and found a “blunt” marijuana cigarette between the driver seat and console, the report stated.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found a bag and a Newport cigarette box under the driver seat with more than an ounce of cocaine, the report said. In all, about 30 grams of cocaine was found, according to the police inventory sheet. Officers also seized a scale.

The child in the car was released to family members, Trail said. The relationship between the child and Byers was not released.

Byers could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of second offense cocaine trafficking of between 28 grams and 100 grams under South Carolina law. A conviction for the charge carries a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison.

Byers was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty in 2010 to cocaine trafficking and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute near a school, court records show.

Byers was convicted in 2007 of drug charges, according to court records. He was sentenced to five years as a youthful offender, York County records show.

Byers is being held at the York County jail without bond on the current charges.