Duke Energy electric bills in South Carolina could increase Oct. 1. Here’s how much.

Duke Energy Carolinas applied to raise rates for its South Carolina customers.

Duke filed Tuesday with the South Carolina Public Service Commission. The service commission reviews fuel costs needed to generate electricity and power plants, and adjusts that portion of customer rates as needed. Duke can’t, by law, profit on the fuel cost change.

Businesses would see a fuel charge increase of .7%. Industry would increase 1.7%.

A residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month would see an increase of $2.21 each bill.

According to Duke, the company put off collecting $34 million in fuel costs last year to minimize impact to customer bills. That decision is the main reason for the proposed increases now.

If approved by the service commission, new rates would begin Oct. 1.

Duke Energy Carolinas serves mainly upstate South Carolina. The company has 2.6 million customers in the 24,000-square-mile area in North Carolina and South Carolina. It’s part of Duke Energy, which serves more than 9 million electric or gas customers in seven states.

Duke serves parts of York, Lancaster and Chester counties. York County alone has about 36,000 customers.