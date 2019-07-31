Motorcycle rider killed attempting illegal pass in Richland County crash, SC cops say

Motorcycle safety tips by Washington State Patrol Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch this video by the Washington State Patrol to learn more about selecting the proper motorcycle and tips on staying safe while enjoying the ride.

A motorcycle rider was killed Wednesday in a Richland County crash, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The deadly collision occurred just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Farrow Road and Hobart Road, Lance Cpl. David Jones said. That is near Westwood High School.

The person riding a 2014 Honda motorcycle was heading south on Farrow Road behind a 2016 Honda SUV, according to Jones.

When the driver of the SUV started to make a left-hand turn onto Hobart, the motorcycle rider attempted to pass and crashed into the driver’s side of the larger vehicle, according to highway patrol.

The motorcycle rider crossed to solid double yellow lines when they attempted to pass and collided into the SUV, Jones said.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene of the wreck, highway patrol reported.

That person’s identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office one the next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash, highway patrol said.

The deadly collision is being investigated by highway patrol.

This is the third motorcycle rider killed on a Midlands road in as many days.

Around noon Monday, a 19-year-old Irmo man riding a motorcycle was killed when he hit a tractor trailer while attempting to change lanes on Interstate 26, The State reported.

Later that night, a 32-year-old Gilbert man died when the motorcycle he was riding on SC-6 crossed the center line and collided head-on with the 18-wheeler heading in the opposite direction, according to The State. That wreck temporarily closed Lake Murray Dam.

