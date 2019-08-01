Coroner identifies 20-year-old Columbia man killed in motorcycle crash with SUV

A Columbia man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday. jbell@thesunnews.com

A 20-year-old Columbia man was killed Wednesday when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

The deadly collision occurred just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Farrow Road and Hobart Road, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of South Carolina Highway Patrol. That is near Westwood High School.

The motorcycle rider killed in the wreck was identified as Justin G. Stillinger, Coroner Gary Watts said Thursday in a news release.

The 20-year-old Columbia resident died at the scene and an autopsy showed multiple blunt force injuries caused his death, according to the news release.

Stillinger was riding a 2014 Honda motorcycle heading south on Farrow Road behind a 2016 Honda SUV, according to Jones.

When the driver of the SUV started to make a left-hand turn onto Hobart, Stillinger attempted to pass and crashed the motorcycle into the driver’s side of the larger vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol.

Stillinger crossed solid double yellow lines when trying to pass and collided into the SUV, Jones said.

The driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash, which is under investigation by the Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

This was the third motorcycle rider killed on a Midlands road in as many days.

Around noon Monday, a 19-year-old Irmo man riding a motorcycle was killed when he hit a tractor-trailer while attempting to change lanes on Interstate 26, The State reported.

Later that night, a 32-year-old Gilbert man died when the motorcycle he was riding on SC-6 crossed the center line and collided head-on with an 18-wheeler heading in the opposite direction, according to The State. That wreck temporarily closed Lake Murray Dam.

