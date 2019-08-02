South Carolina
Presidential candidate Cory Booker schedules visit to Grand Strand
2020 hopeful Cory Booker visits Toliver’s Mane Event barbershop in Columbia, SC
U.S. Senator Cory Booker is the latest presidential hopeful to bring their campaign to the Grand Strand.
Following the second round of presidential debates, the New Jersey senator will make his ninth trip to South Carolina next week visiting several areas, including Conway, as he vies for the Democratic nomination.
“Cory has always been committed to meeting voters right where they are and he is excited about this trip and the opportunity to engage, share his vision, and hear the opinions of South Carolinian’s,” Booker’s S.C. state director Christale Spain said in a news release.
On Monday, Booker will participate at S.C. Sen. Marlon Kimpson’s presidential town hall series in Charleston prior to visiting Conway, Lake City and Florence for additional appearances on Tuesday.
Conway’s meet & greet event will take place at Bucksport Senior Center in Conway on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m..
