Death reported at SC Whole Foods, police say. Store closed for investigation

A South Carolina Whole Foods is closed Friday after someone died in the store Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

The Whole Foods store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, will be closed until Saturday morning so police can investigate the death, WCBD reports.

Police said they went to the store at about 8 p.m. Thursday after a report of a dead body in the bathroom, The Moultrie News reports.

“The preliminary investigation has not revealed anything suspicious in nature and the public is not in danger,” police spokesman Chip Googe told WCSC. “This investigation is ongoing and more information may be released as it becomes available.”

The identity of the person who died has not been released.