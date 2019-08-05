Lancaster murder suspect arrested after 6 month manhunt, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Lancaster murder suspect is now in jail after a six-month manhunt.

Michael C. Chavis Jr., 29, turned himself in Saturday, said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Department chief. Chavis walked into the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. Saturday and surrendered, Grant said.

Chavis is accused of shooting Jamaal Gladden, 26, outside a party on Arch Street in February, according to police and court documents. Lancaster officers, along with State Law Enforcement Division agents and other state law enforcement, had been seeking Chavis since after the shooting.

“The suspect surrendered to deputies,” Grant said. ‘The victim’s family knows that he is in custody.”

Chavis also is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Chavis failed to appear in court in February after he was released on bond on Christmas Day 2018 after being arrested on two weapons charges, according to criminal court records. He served three years in prison for assault and battery convictions in 2014, court records show.

It remains unclear if Chavis has a lawyer. Mike Lifsey, 6th Circuit public defender, said his office is aware Chavis had been arrested but it was not clear Monday if the public defender’s office had been assigned the case.

Chavis was denied bond after a court hearing late Saturday, Grant said.