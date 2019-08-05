Registered sex offender charged with abusing child, Columbia police say

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

A registered sex offender was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a 7-year-old child, the Columbia Police Department said Monday.

Police said Clayton T. Jones committed a lewd act on a little girl, according to a news release.

The 29-year-old touched the child “in a sexual manner,” on June 23, police said. Jones is a registered sex offender in Richland County, according to the news release.

A police spokeswoman told The State the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Gist Street, which is a rental complex, and is on the opposite side of Gervais Street from EdVenture Children’s Museum.

The child did not know Jones before the assault occurred, according to the news release. The 7-year-old told her mother about the abuse, and she called the police.

Jones is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Tuesday.

