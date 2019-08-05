Search for 5-year-old reported missing after her mother was killed, SC cops say

Nevada Lashy Adams was reported missing by the Sumter Police Department after her mother was found dead. Sumter Police Department

A South Carolina woman was killed and her young daughter is missing, the Sumter Police Department said Monday.

A search is underway for 5-year-old Nevada Lashy Adams, police said in a news release.

Nevada was reported missing after the body of her mother, Sharee Bradley, was found by a family member inside her Lantana Apartments residence, according to the release.

No cause of death has been given for the 29-year-old, but a suspect is in custody, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Tuesday, according to police.

After he was seen running away from the residence, 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson was arrested, according to the news release. Information on charges Johnson is facing was not available.

Police said they are not certain what role, if any, Johnson has in Nevada’s disappearance.

Nevada is described by police as a 4-foot-3, 50-pound girl with braided black hair and colored beads, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

