‘Stupidity’ was the crime: Ex-SC DOT official Hardee gets light sentence

A federal judge on Wednesday gave former S.C. Department of Transportation board of commissioners member John Hardee a 45-day home confinement sentence, a $1,000 fine and 40 hours of community service.

The sentence for Hardee, 72, of Columbia, for attempting to destroy evidence in a federal investigation was one of lighter sentences handed down in federal court in recent years, especially for a crime that potentially carried a 20-year maximum prison term and a $250,000 fine.

Near the end of the 90-minute hearing, Hardee apologized to God, his family, his church and his pastor.

“I just panicked. I’m sorry,” Hardee told U.S. District Judge Terry Wooten. “I haven’t even gotten a traffic stop in 45 years. I always obey the law.”

“It was just a pure act of plain stupidity, and I apologize.”

In this unusual case, Hardee had asked a business associate to destroy emails because the associate told him that the FBI was investigating him (Hardee) and the emails contained evidence of a crime.

Actually, the emails contained no evidence of a crime, and Hardee had in fact committed no crime - except that it is a crime to destroy evidence that may be used in an FBI investigation, federal prosecutor DeWayne Pearson told Wooten.

Hardee, who had a side business as a consultant, looked suspicious because he had received some $27,000 in payments from the associate by means of about a dozen checks over the course of a year, and they had traded numerous emails, according to evidence in the case.

According to prosecutor Pearson and Hardee’s defense lawyers, the payments were for a legitimate consulting business Hardee — who has numerous business and political connections — had in which he took money for arranging for people to meet state government officials and county officials.

After Hardee’s associate came under investigation by the FBI, the associate — who hasn’t been identified — told the FBI that Hardee, who as a member of the Department of Transportation’s board presumably had influence over contracts, had illegally steered construction contracts his way and that Hardee’s emails contained evidence of that.

People under investigation by the FBI, in an effort to reduce any criminal sentence, often try to tell the agency they know of people who have committed other crimes.

The FBI then put a recording device on the associate and had him meet with Hardee. During that meeting, Hardee “panicked” and told him to destroy the emails between them, Hardee’s lawyer, Dick Harpootlian told Wooten.

Also representing Hardee with Harpootlian was attorney Jim Griffin of Columbia.

Wednesday’s light sentence was noteworthy in that it was given out by Wooten, who is known for tough sentences.

In 2015, for example, Wooten rejected a no-prison sweetheart deal that federal prosecutors arranged with defense lawyers for ex-Lexington County Sheriff Jimmy Metts on a reduced charge of helping to harbor undocumented immigrants from Mexico. Wooten then sentenced Metts to a year in prison, telling Metts at a hearing that he had “violated the public’s trust.”

Check back for more details in this developing story.