South Carolina
There’s a no swim advisory on Lake Wylie after a sewage spill at SC-NC state line
York County water safety expert gives tips on how boaters can stay safe on the lake
A no swim advisory is in place on Lake Wylie after a sewage spill on the North Carolina side near the state line
Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, N.C., agencies issued the advisory Tuesday because of a broken sewer main at 15941 Riverpointe Drive. The pipe is repaired and the discharge stopped, officials said.
The no swim advisory remains in place Wednesday morning, officials said.
The advisory involves one cove near the main break.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will continue monitoring the area.
RiverPointe is a lakefront community on the North Carolina side of the main channel, across from Buster Boyd Access Area, Papa Doc’s Shore Club and Lake Wylie Marina in South Carolina. RiverPointe is across N.C. 49 from The Palisades.
The no swim advisory is the fourth in 16 months issued by North Carolina, in addition to an advisory for all Catawba River lakes in the area after flooding in June. It typically takes five days to a week from a reported spill for a no swim advisory to be lifted.
Check back for more.
Comments