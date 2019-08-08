‘An absolute shame.’ Sheriff calls for SC hate crime law after violent, racist video

Lack of ‘Hate Crime’ legislation prevents arrest for hateful videos Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced during a press conference, that the young man arrested for making threats to students t Cardinal Newman High School, could not be charged with a crime for the hateful content of the videos. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced during a press conference, that the young man arrested for making threats to students t Cardinal Newman High School, could not be charged with a crime for the hateful content of the videos.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott wanted to take further action against a former Cardinal Newman School student who recorded a racist video that imitated killing a black man, but the county’s top lawman said state law wasn’t on his side.

“It is an absolute shame that this state does not have a law against hate crimes,” Lott said. “Look at the turmoil that these videos have caused in our community, the fear that these videos have caused. And there’s nothing as law enforcement that I can do to arrest someone for that, and that’s an absolute shame.”

Thursday, Lott called on the South Carolina Legislature to take action and join 46 other states that have hate crime laws. Lott said he believed a hate crime law would have allowed his department to file further charges against the student, who is unnamed because laws forbid law enforcement from identifying juvenile defendants.

At a news conference, Lott didn’t provide many new details about the case, citing laws that protect juvenile offenders and an ongoing investigation in the case, but he clarified the timeline of events.

On July 13 and 14, Cardinal Newman school officials notified the sheriff’s department about the video one of its student recorded and sent to other students.

In the video, which was recorded in May, the student described himself as a “hater of all black men” and used racial slurs to describe African Americans. He said an object on the ground represented a black man, and he shot it repeatedly with an assault rifle and a shotgun. At the end, he looks at the camera and says: “Thank you for watching my PSA. F--- all n------.”

The student was set to be expelled Cardinal Newman but his parents withdrew him from school instead, a school official said.

Lott said the sheriff’s department brought the Federal Bureau of Investigation into the case.

On July 15, the school provided deputies with the student’s address. Administrators and Richland investigators contacted the parents of the student in the video. The FBI was informed of the contact.

Department investigators in coordination with the state Attorney General’s office determined that no crime was committed under state law despite the disturbing nature of the video, Lott said.

Then two days later, deputies were informed of a text message, which a police report indicates was sent in May, from the student in the video who threatened to “shoot-up the school,” Lott said. Within about five hours, deputies obtained and executed search warrants, arresting the student and seized about 20 guns from his house. Police charged the student with threatening a school, a law created in 2018.

Typically, once juveniles are charged, they are released to their parents, Lott said. In this case, deputies booked the suspect in the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn detention center.

Lott said he could not discuss the status of the juvenile’s case, where he’s staying or where or if he’s going to school.

The sheriff indicated other teens may be charged if the investigation uncovers any crimes. Investigators are probing whether other, similar videos were created by the student. Police are looking into whether the 16-year-old visited white supremacist or far right websites.

“All that is part of the investigation,” Lott said.

In a separate statement released during the news conference, the department said no arrests are pending and that without a hate crime law “that addresses the complacency that enables and encourages this type of conduct, there’s no charge that can be brought against the students.”

Parents have voiced outrage that the school didn’t inform them when the videos were discovered. Cardinal Newman’s principal Robert Loia apologized for delay.

The public learned of the videos and the student’s arrest after The State reported on them on Friday.

An arrest normally ends an investigation, at which time the department informs the public, Lott said. But in this case, the investigation continued beyond the arrest.

“After our arrest, we felt the opportunity for any harm to come to any students at Cardinal Newman or anywhere else had been stopped,” Lott said. “And we still feel that way.”

Lott said the student’s arrest felt like a crisis was averted.

As he often does, Lott called for parents to monitor their children’s internet use and to know everything their kids are doing online.

Security at Cardinal Newman is being ratcheted up for the start of the school year, and the sheriff’s department is talking with school officials about hiring extra deputies, Lott said.

“I think this instance opens people’s eyes up to say that it’s not just going to happen in El Paso or Dayton, it can happen here in Columbia, South Carolina,” Lott said.

Still, he encouraged people to live without fear and to have faith in his department.

“The worst thing that we can do is live in fear,” Lott said. “When we live in fear we allow domestic terrorist and hate crime people, we allow them to control us and impact our lives like that. Be cautious be concerned but don’t live in fear.”