Multi-vehicle crash blocks busy road near Lake Murray Dam, Lexington police say

A busy road has been blocked following a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon, the Lexington Police Department said.

Traffic is stopped on North Lake Drive (SC-6) because of the crash that occurred just before the start of the evening commute, police tweeted.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area near Lake Murray Dam until “significant debris” is cleared from the road, police said.

The crash was called a “significant wreck” and it happened at the intersection of SC-6 and Old Cherokee Road, according to the tweet. It is near SC-6’s intersection with Sunset Boulevard.

Information on injuries and the number of vehicles involved in the collision was not available.

There is no word on how long it is expected to clear the road and reopen it for the full flow of traffic.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

