Horry County calls dozens of massage parlors a ‘nuisance,’ seeks their closure

More than 20 massage parlors have been labeled a “nuisance” by Horry County which now seeks their closure.

The county, via Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, filed 20 different suits in Horry County court on Thursday and described how some allow sex acts in exchange for money, according to court papers.

The spas are located throughout Myrtle Beach, Horry County, and North Myrtle Beach, the filings state.

In one case involving the Yuki Spa Massage, on Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach, an investigator went in twice posing as a customer, court documents say. Both times, the employee offered sex in exchange for money, the filings claim.

Horry County asked for an injunction that allows police to close the establishments until the case can be heard.