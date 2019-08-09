Motorcycle driver killed in Rock Hill crash with car, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcycle driver was killed Friday night in Rock Hill after a collision with a car on U.S. 21, police said.

The driver of the 1998 Harley-Davidson bike has not yet been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office. The driver died at the scene after a wreck with a 2015 Kia, police said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on U.S. 21, also called North Anderson Road, at the intersection of Bird Street, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

An investigation is underway by the Rock Hill Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The motorcycle was traveling north on Anderson Road approaching a green light at the intersection, while the Kia was heading southbound in the left-hand turn lane, Chavis said in a written statement to The Herald.

The Kia failed to yield the right-of-way to the motorcycle while making the left turn on to North Garrison Road, Chavis said. The motorcycle struck the sedan in the front passenger door, which ejected the driver from the motorcycle, according to the investigation.

Police did not report any injuries to the Kia driver.

The driver of the Kia, who has not been named by police, was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way and driving under suspension, Chavis said.

The fatal crash was the second since Thursday night in the area. A Rock Hill football star and Abbeville school superintendent died in a crash Thursday night in Chester.

Check back for updates on this developing story.