SC has $1.9 million to help repair historic buildings damaged by Hurricane Irma

Almost two years after Hurricane Irma ripped up the eastern United States, South Carolina received a pool of money to help repair its historic structures.

The South Carolina Department of Archives and History was awarded $1.9 million by the National Park Service’s emergency supplemental grant program and the Historic Preservation Fund.

The money will be disbursed to owners of properties that are on the National Register of Historic Places or would be eligible for the register. Owners — including corporations, municipal or state government, non-profits and institutions — can request funds to fix damage caused directly by Hurricane Irma.

Routine maintenance and repairs, as well as interior work, will not be considered for grant money “unless it is structural or otherwise repairs historic materials or finishes,” according to a news release from the state’s archives and history department.

Hard copy and online applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Nov. 7. More information about the grant program is available on scdah.sc.gov or by calling the State Historic Preservation Office at 803-896-6172.