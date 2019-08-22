Myrtle Beach man who led police on a high-speed chase after carjacking heads to prison

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A Myrtle Beach man who stole a woman’s car and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.

On Wednesday, a jury convicted Shaquille Brandon Dozier, 26, of carjacking and failure to stop for a blue light, said Josh Holford, the senior assistant solicitor, who along with Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker prosecuted the case. Dozier was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the carjacking and three years in prison for failing to stop for police.

The sentences will run concurrently, officials said, adding that Dozier must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.

On July 3, 2018, Dozier threw a 68-year-old woman out of her Jeep at the Inlet Square Mall after she parked in a handicap spot, officials said. The woman, who suffered injuries when she was thrown to the ground, called Horry County police to report the carjacking, according to officials.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police said they found Dozier within minutes on U.S. 17 Bypass, got behind him and attempted to stop the vehicle with blue lights and sirens. Dozier refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase from the Bypass to Holmestown Road to S.C. 707 before he crashed the car into another vehicle near the Bay Road intersection, according to the solicitor’s office.

Police took Dozier into custody following the crash.

“This is one of the scariest situations that could happen to someone; to have a stranger come up to your parked vehicle and snatch you from your car and then drive off in it,” Holford said. “The 68-year-old victim continues to express her fear and ongoing trauma when going to public places alone.”