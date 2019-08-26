Fort Mill woman drove in neighborhood with child, 7, on vehicle roof, police say

What is an child neglect charge in South Carolina Unlawful neglect of a child is a felony charge in South Carolina. It can be punished by up to 10 years in prison. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Unlawful neglect of a child is a felony charge in South Carolina. It can be punished by up to 10 years in prison.

A Fort Mill woman was charged with child neglect after allowing a 7-year-old child to ride on the roof of her vehicle, police said.

Tabitha Leigh Barrett, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon, police reports show. Fort Mill Police Department officers were called about a vehicle driving through a neighborhood with a child on top of the car, said Fort Mill police Maj. Bryan Zachary.

The incident happened on Makayla Court, police said. A woman told police she was at a stop sign in the neighborhood when she saw Barrett drive by with the boy on the roof of the vehicle.

Officers talked to Barrett, who denied having the child on the roof, according to the police report. The child told officers he had been riding on the roof.

The child was released to a family member and S.C. Department of Social Services was notified, police said.

Unlawful neglect of a child is a felony under South Carolina law and carries up to 10 years in prison for a conviction. The law states that it is a crime to “place the child at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health, or safety.”

Barrett remains in the York County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond, jail records show.