Vandals trash York County church Jesus display, steal cemetery crosses, police say

An Easter display was destroyed and seven crosses stolen in vandalism at a York County church near Fort Mill, deputies said.

More than $2,500 in damage and theft was reported at Philadelphia United Methodist Church on S.C. 160 near the Baxter Village development close to Interstate 77, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation, said Trent Faris, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Deputies were called late Tuesday after church officials found seven steel crosses that surround the church cemetery were ripped out and stolen, according to a sheriff’s office report. The newly bricked-in walls surround graves. The metal crosses were valued at more than $1,800.

“We don’t know who did it or why they would do such a thing,” James Price, cemetery steward for the church, told The Herald on Wednesday.

Church officials also showed law enforcement the Easter display used during the holidays was “trashed.” The display cost at least $700.