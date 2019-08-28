Two more arrested, one still wanted after York County nonprofit theft, police say

Lake Wylie SC thrift shop robbed of donations Sweet Repeat thrift shop in Lake Wylie had items taken. The South Carolina nonprofit sells items and donates money to charity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sweet Repeat thrift shop in Lake Wylie had items taken. The South Carolina nonprofit sells items and donates money to charity.

Three more people have been charged for stealing donation items from a York County charity, according to York County Sheriff’s Office.

Sweet Repeat Thrift Store in Lake Wylie Plaza, off Charlotte Highway, had several items stolen from its donation shed five times within a week.

The sheriff’s office arrested and charged Willie Don Ferrell, 49, and Kaeley Ann Jenkins, 24, with second-degree burglary and larceny. Investigators identified them as the suspects in surveillance video seen taking items from the donation shed behind the store on Aug. 18.

Jerry Michael Humphries, 46, who was with Ferrell and Jenkins, also is charged with burglary and larceny. Deputies are looking for him. Humphries is a 6-foot-tall white male and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office arrested and charged Fredrick Warren Loftis, 29; Morgan Elizabeth Knight, 32; Dayanna Shairee Andre, 19; Lorie Ann Campbell, 52; and Richard Jeffery Campbell, 51, with burglary and larceny for the Aug. 15, 16, 20, and 21 burglaries at the store.

Sweet Repeat said on its Facebook page, as a result of the thefts, locks were installed on donation sheds. The sheds will be open for donations during the day but locked at night, according to the post.

The Lake Wylie nonprofit takes donations and sells them at thrift store prices. Money raised goes to scholarships and community service causes. Last year the group contributed almost $85,000 to nearly two dozen groups.