“I am not law. Are u?” Feds want prison for former SC DOT official nabbed in sting

Federal prosecutors have announced they want to send former S.C. Department of Transportation board member John Hardee to prison for between 10 and 16 months.

Hardee, 72, of Columbia, was arrested on Aug. 8 in a Richland County sheriff’s prostitution sting within days of getting a lenient no-prison probation sentence on a federal tampering with evidence charge.

“Hardee violated the terms and conditions of his probation less than 48 hours after sentencing, evidencing an appalling lack of respect for the law...,” assistant U.S. Attorney DeWayne Pearson wrote in a sentencing memo filed in U.S. District Court.

In his filing, Pearson included a number to text messages between Hardee and a Richland County undercover officer who was pretending to be a bona fide prostitute.

Hardee texted, “Saw your ad! I am not law. Would like to meet u! What is the donation?”

In another text, Hardee wrote, “What time works for u? I am not law. Are u? Just need to be careful & discreet! Text me back. Thanks.”

Text messages between Hardee and the officer “prostitute” revealed exchanges as Hardee drew closer to the house off Garners Ferry Road where Hardee was driving to meet her.

Officer: “I’ll leave the side door open.”

Hardee: “You are alone?”

Officer: “Yeah. How far out are you?”

Hardee: ”Turning onto ... now.”

Officer: “Okay baby. The side doors unlocked.”

As an apparently excited Hardee drives up to the sting house, he texts “Geronimo.”

After quoting Hardee’s texts, prosecutor Pearson wrote, “Clearly Hardee was aware that he was engaging in illicit behavior.”

Moreover, Pearson wrote, Hardee’s appeared familiar with how to link up with prostitutes.

Hardee’s texts had “the ease and casual confidence of a person well versed in the activity,” Pearson wrote.

Under the terms of his probation, Hardee had promised to obey all local, state and federal laws.

Hardee’s attorney, Jack Swerling, said Friday he had no immediate comment. “We will be filing a response,” Swerling said.

On Aug. 7, when Hardee was sentenced, his lawyers at that time, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffith, introduced letters from people who knew Hardee at his First Baptist Church, one of Columbia’s largest, telling the judge what an upright person Hardee is.

And Hardee hiimself told U.S. District Judge Terry Wooten that he has a law-abiding citizen in every way.

“I haven’t even gotten a traffic stop in 45 years. I always obey the law,” Hardee told Wooten.

At that time, even prosecutor Pearson told the judge he had no objection to Hardee’s getting probation.

Although Hardee had admitted to asking someone to destroy emails in an FBI investigation, that investigation found no crime so Hardee’s effort at a cover-up would not have affected the outcome of the probe. However, it is a crime to obstruct a federal investigation.

Hardee’s case has attracted widespread attention because of the prominent position he once held. As a S.C. Department of Transportation board member, he influenced the spending of billions of dollars in road contracts. He is also the son-in-law of powerful State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, chairman of the S.C. Senate Finance Committee.

The case also attracted attention because Judge Wooten, who gave Hardee probation, is not known for giving lenient sentences to current and former public official who commit crimes.

Wooten will be the judge who considers how much prison time Haree should get for breaking his probation.

Hardee is now in jail awaiting a hearing in Wooten’s court.

On Aug. 21, U.S. Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges denied Hardee bond.

At that hearing, Hodges noted that many prostitutes are victims of human trafficking and live in bondage and called Hardee a “danger” to the community. She aid if she let Hardee out on bond, nothing might stop him from trying to hire prostitutes and, in so doing, victimize women.