SC is getting ready for Hurricane Dorian. Here’s where to find closings and other info

NHC shows Hurricane Dorian on track for Florida Cat 4 landfall, then northern turn Hurricane Dorian is forecast to be a major Category 4 hurricane before Florida landfall, according to the 11 a.m. update on Friday, August 30, from the National Hurricane Center. Georgia coast now included in cone as a possible track after landfall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is forecast to be a major Category 4 hurricane before Florida landfall, according to the 11 a.m. update on Friday, August 30, from the National Hurricane Center. Georgia coast now included in cone as a possible track after landfall.

Hurricane Dorian will likely make landfall over the weekend in Florida as a major Category 4 storm.

But then, forecasters predict, the system will turn north, bringing drenching rains and high winds through Georgia and into South Carolina.

Preparing for what could be tropical storm force winds and a foot or more of rain for some coastal areas, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a new website to keep residents informed of possible closings, shelter locations and other critical information.

The storm is expected to start affecting the state Wednesday, with the worst winds and rains Thursday, according to the State Climate Office.

The site will list any delays and closings by county, along with open shelter information if they become necessary. The site also includes an interactive map for evacuation zones and tips for how to prepare for a hurricane.

See the SC Emergency Management Division’s Hurricane Dorian site here.