Man pepper sprays Rock Hill store workers after stealing TV, police say

Two store employees in Rock Hill were pepper-sprayed by a man stealing a television, police said.

The assault happened before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Walmart store in Newport off Old York Road, said Capt. Brent Allmon of the Rock Hill Police Department. Detectives are looking for a man and a woman accomplice who drove the getaway car, Allmon said.

Police have surveillance video and photos of the shoplifting duo, Allmon said.

The employees who were sprayed were checked out for injuries by EMS at the scene, officers said.

The pair of male employees confronted the man who tried to walk out of the store with two TVs, according to a Rock Hill police report. The employees tried to grab the TVs when they were sprayed, officers said.

The suspect was able to get out of the store with one Vizio TV worth $378, police said. The man ran to a silver car driven by a woman who had been in the store with him earlier, officers said. They fled before officers arrived, police said.

The incident involving pepper spray of victims at businesses is the third in York County in a month. York County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged a man in August after a pet store clerk and a cook and waitress at a Waffle House were robbed after Lake Wylie pepper-spray assaults.