Hurricane Dorian on Hilton Head: Here’s what it looks like neighborhood by neighborhood
Water coming over new Harbour Town pier on Hilton Head as Hurricane Dorian approaches
Hurricane Dorian lashed Beaufort County between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning with tropical-storm force winds, causing fairly significant tree damage from the north end to the south end.
Though the storm stayed further off the coast than forecasters predicted, Hilton Head Island many downed trees early Thursday morning, as Dorian continued to deliver damaging wind and rain.
Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue ceased operations at 1:55 a.m. this morning due to weather conditions, but began surveying the damage and clearing the trees at daybreak.
Here’s the latest updates from Island Packet reporters across the island surveying storm damage. We will be updating this story throughout the day.
North End
Hilton Head Plantation: At least 20 trees down (that we could count) throughout the plantation, including one that was blocking the main gate earlier this morning then was removed. The Dolphin Head area appeared to get the brunt of the storm. No flooding is apparent.
Dolphin Head area:
The Rookery
Main Gate:
Port Royal Plantation
Less than 1.5 inches of rain reported. Debris on roads and in yards. Several trees down along Port Royal Drive.
Port Royal Drive:
Other north end neighborhoods
Hilton Head hospital area:
Fish Haul Park:
Mid Island
Palmetto Dunes: Large trees lie on the side of Queens Folly Road, the entrance to Palmetto Dunes on Hilton head island. The community had 6,000 people without power on the morning of Sept. 5 due to Hurricane Dorian.
Shelter Cove: Tree down near exit from shelter cove to US 278 on Hilton Head Island. No other downed trees in the area. Debris on the road but not blocking road
South End
Coligny Beach area: People were walking the beach around 8 a.m. and the dunes appeared to survive the storm.
Sea Pines
Entrance:
Harbour Town
