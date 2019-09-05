After sold-out concerts, Rock Hill symphony’s second season to open in larger venue

If you’re going to the theater, show some respect! Rude audiences can ruin plays, movies and concerts. Do you recognize any of these? What annoys you the most? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rude audiences can ruin plays, movies and concerts. Do you recognize any of these? What annoys you the most?

The Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra is back for a second season. The first concert of the year is Saturday.

After selling out all three concerts in its debut season last year, the symphony is moving its performances to a bigger auditorium at South Pointe High School, according to a press release.

The auditorium seats about 1,500, according to the release.

“We’re thrilled at the response to our offerings, both by ticket buyers and donors,” Symphony board chair Sarah Lynn Hayes said in the release. “By moving to South Pointe High School ... we will give many more people the opportunity to hear these outstanding musicians play renowned masterworks.”

The opening concert is called “Gypsy Love” because of “the somewhat exotic texts and origins of the solo works,” David Rudge, conductor and music director, said in a release.

Victoria Vargas, an opera soloist, will perform during the concert. Vargas has sung with various symphonies, including the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra, Western New York Chamber Orchestra and the La Jolla Symphony, according to the release.

The orchestra’s concert schedule is:

Sept. 7 — “Gypsy Love” with guest mezzo soprano Victoria Vargas of Minneapolis, nationally known opera and concert soloist.





Dec. 14 — A Holiday Concert featuring classic holiday favorites and special guests.





Feb. 15 — “The Fantastic Flute” with guest artist Jeffrey Khaner, principal flutist of the Philadelphia Orchestra since 1990.





May 23 — “The Romantic Cello” with guest artist Peter Stumpf of Indiana University and former principal cellist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.





All concerts starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at rhsymphony.org/tickets.