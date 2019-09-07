SC Republicans vote to skip 2020 presidential primary

Donald Trump arrives in Columbia, SC Donald Trump arrived at Columbia Metropolitan Airport to meet Gov. Henry McMaster for a campaign rally at Airport High School in Columbia, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Donald Trump arrived at Columbia Metropolitan Airport to meet Gov. Henry McMaster for a campaign rally at Airport High School in Columbia, SC.

South Carolina Republican leaders have voted to scrap the state party’s presidential preference primary in February 2020.

The party’s 50-member executive committee made the near unanimous decision Saturday.

“The committee voted to forgo the GOP presidential primary,” said S.C. GOP spokesman Joe Jackson.

With precedent on their side, S.C. GOP leaders say, they also point to President Donald Trump’s support among S.C. Republican voters.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In 2004, S.C. Republicans called off their primary given a lack of opposition to then-President George W. Bush. They did the same in 1984 for President Ronald Reagan. State Democrats have done it too: 1996 for President Bill Clinton and 2012 for President Barack Obama.

But Trump’s support still has sparked challenges from former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld to former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh. More notably inside the state of South Carolina, former Gov. Mark Sanford, who has often found himself in Trump’s cross hairs, has weighed the idea.

Sanford told The State Friday he expected state GOP leaders to scrap its presidential primary, but said it had no bearing on whether he runs. Sanford declined Friday to say when he would make his announcement but acknowledged, “I’m near the end of my ponder.”

Before the meeting Saturday, Cindy Costa, a South Carolina Republican National committeewoman, told The State while she hadn’t polled any of the other executive committee members, she had not heard any voting member express a want to hold a primary.

“I just feel like to do a separate primary and to use over a million dollars of taxpayer money in the state of South Carolina, when we have a candidate, Donald Trump, polling over 90% among South Carolina Republicans, it’s ridiculous to even think about,” she said.

To hold a GOP presidential primary in South Carolina would cost about $1.2 million, said Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the South Carolina Elections Committee. The party has 90 days before the primary, set for Feb. 29, 2020, to make its final decision.

Despite the vote Saturday, Sanford, Walsh and Weld could still appear on S.C. ballots in the November general election, Whitmire said.

But it’s an uphill climb to get there.

Those presidential hopefuls would have to be either nominated by a certified political party that is recognized in the state or the potential candidates would need to submit a petition that includes 10,000 signatures of registered South Carolina voters.

Petitions are due to the Election Commission by noon July 15, 2020. The signatures must be verified before a candidate is added.

Whitmire said presidential candidates have successfully petitioned to get on the ballot in South Carolina: Ralph Nader and Ross Perot.

But their biggest obstacle, Whitmire said, is petitioning enough states to appear on enough ballots to win the electoral college.

South Carolina does not have an option for write-in candidates for the office of president.

This article will be updated. Emma Dumain contributed to this report.