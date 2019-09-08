4-year-old boy drowns in the recreation area of popular lake, SC coroner says

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A 4-year-old boy drowned in Lake Hartwell in South Carolina on Saturday, media outlets report.

The boy, Kevin Lopez of Greenville, was found unresponsive in the Twelve Mile recreation area, which is about 1.5 miles from Clemson, the Greenville News reported.

He was later pronounced dead at Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, according to WSPA.

The Pickens County Coroner told the Greenville News that Lopez drowned but an autopsy will determine “an exact cause of death.”

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the drowning, but foul play is not suspected, Fox Carolina reported.

No other details about the incident have been released.