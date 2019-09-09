Lexington man and woman hid thousands of grams of drugs and weapons, cops say

Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Fawcett, a therapist who works with people recovering from crystal meth addiction, talks about the purity of the drug now available and the effects it has on its users.

A Midlands man and woman are behind bars after drugs and weapons were found in searches of their property, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday night.

Richard Eugene Ford, 60, and, Cynthia Denise Rooks, 51, were arrested in a narcotics operation in July, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The arrests in that sweep led to a search of their Lexington County property, according to the news release. That included a look at their Jakes Landing Road home and a storage unit on North Lake Drive, the sheriff’s department said.

“Ford and Rooks distributed more than 1,000 grams during an operation that included agents from the Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said about what prompted the searches, according to the news release.

The searches uncovered more than 3,000 grams of meth and a number of guns, Koon said in the release.

Both Ford and Rooks were charged with trafficking meth and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

Ford and Rooks remains behind bars in the Lexington County Detention Center, according to jail records. Although Ford’s bond was denied, Rooks is eligible for release after her bail was set at $882,000 on the combined charges, jail records show.

Information on other charges from the original arrest in July was not available.

