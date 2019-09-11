Multiple crews battle huge house fire in Lancaster, emergency officials say

Fire crews battle a large house fire in Lancaster, SC Billowing smoke can be seen from miles away. It’s coming from a large house fire in Lancaster SC on Plantation Rd between Hwy 9 Bypass and Meeting St. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Billowing smoke can be seen from miles away. It’s coming from a large house fire in Lancaster SC on Plantation Rd between Hwy 9 Bypass and Meeting St.

Crews continued to battle a huge house fire in Lancaster into the evening Wednesday, officials said.

The fire was at a home on Plantation Road inside the city of Lancaster, said Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player.

No injuries had been reported, Player said.

The area is on the city’s southwestern side, south of S.C. 9. Traffic was detoured around the site by emergency officials on the scene, according to The Herald’s news partner, WBTV.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Crews were being rotated in and out of the fire zone to put out the fire, Player said.

The city of Lancaster Fire Department is in charge of the scene. No other details have been released, including what may have caused the fire.

The public is being kept about two blocks from the fire scene as a safety precaution.

Media helicopters near the scene reported smoke and flames coming through, according to WSOC-TV.

Check back for updates on this developing story.