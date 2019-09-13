Multiple arrests after fight at South Pointe High School, Rock Hill police say

Rock Hill schools to hire private, armed security officers for elementary schools Armed security guards will be added at all Rock Hill, South Carolina elementary schools to increase campus safety. The security officers are in addition to police and deputies already at middle and high schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Armed security guards will be added at all Rock Hill, South Carolina elementary schools to increase campus safety. The security officers are in addition to police and deputies already at middle and high schools.

Police have arrested several people after a fight at a high school in Rock Hill Friday morning, officers said.

The incident was on the campus at South Pointe High School, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.

The incident happened around 8 a.m as the school day was starting, Chavis said. The Rock Hill police school resource officer stationed at the school called for backup, Chavis said.

Multiple arrests have been made, Chavis said. It is unclear if the people involved are students, he said.

“We are gathering information,” Chavis said at 8:30 a.m.

Officers from the Rock Hill police station, and others schools, responded to the scene, Chavis said. The situation was under control shortly after officers arrived, Chavis said.

“The call came from the resource officer to assist in the fight, so that’s why so many officers went to the school,” Chavis said.

There has been no report of any weapons, Chavis said.

It is unclear if the school was placed on any sort of lockdown.

Mychal Frost, spokesman for the Rock Hill school district, said district officials are gathering information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.