Inmate with ‘No Fear’ tattoo captured after escaping from SC prison, officials say

An inmate who escaped from a South Carolina prison over the weekend was captured early Monday morning, the Department of Corrections said.

Shane Adams walked away from Livesay Correctional Institution and Reentry Center Sunday, the SCDOC said in a news release.

The 39-year-old was last seen at the prison at 11:30 a.m., according to the news release. After his escape, prison officials cancelled visitation for the rest of the inmates Sunday.

When describing the fugitive prisoner, SCDOC said Adams had a tattoo that said “No Fear” on his upper right arm.

Less than 24 hours after escaping, Adams was captured, according to the news release. SCDOC said he was found at about 3 a.m. at a friend’s home in Spartanburg County.

Adams was serving a 15-year sentence for first degree burglary from Chester, SCDOC spokeswoman Chrysti Shain told The State.

He was likely close to being released, as Livesay Correctional Institution and Reentry Center is a minimum-security prison that houses “non-violent inmates who are within 36 months of release,” according to the SCDOC.

In addition to his original conviction, now Adams faces more time behind bars after being charged with escape, SCDOC said.

If convicted on the escape charge, Adams faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, according to South Carolina law. The new punishment will be added on to what remained from his prior conviction.

Adams is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

