U-Haul truck driver killed in crash on major highway in the Midlands, coroner says

A person driving a U-Haul truck was killed Monday morning after crashing on a stretch of a major highway that runs through the Midlands, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. at the 134 mile marker on Interstate 95, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release. That is close to the juncture with U.S. 378 near Turbeville.

The U-Haul was heading south when the crash occurred, and the driver died at the scene, according to the news release.

The driver will be publicly identified once the coroner’s office has notified the next of kin.

Baker said an autopsy is scheduled for the driver Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Information on what caused the wreck, or if any other vehicles were involved, was not available.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.