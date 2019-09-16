Man forgot about the SC Lottery ticket in his truck. Then he finally scratched it off

These scholarships are funded by the lottery See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them.

A man bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and then forgot about it in his truck, South Carolina lottery officials said.

When he finally scratched off the ticket, he realized he’d left $250,000 sitting in his truck for “a couple of dayw,” according to a press release.

He won the last top prize on the $10 Money Plu$ game, which has odds of 1 in 660,000

“It was exciting,” 6he Dillon man told lottery officials. And he plans to use the money to pay off his house.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He bought the winning ticket at Sprint Food Stores Inc. #727 in Dillon, according to lottery officials. The store will get a $2,500 commission for selling the winning ticket.