$50,000 awaits a lucky lottery winner from Chester County. But only until Thursday.

Somebody has $50,000 waiting. But that somebody will have to hurry.

A March 23 Powerball ticket sold in Richburg matched four white ball numbers, plus the red Powerball. That combination is good for $50,000. To date, though, no one cashed in the ticket.

Lottery officials give the winner until 4 p.m. Thursday to cash the ticket. If it isn’t claimed, the $50,000 will deposit into the education lottery account to support state education programs.

The South Carolina Education Lottery gives players 180 days from the drawing to claim prizes.

Richburg Liberty at 3205 Lancaster Hwy. sold the winning ticket. It must be claimed in-person at the Columbia Claims Center or, if mailed, postmarked by that date.

Winning numbers for the March 23 drawing were 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66, with 5 for the Powerball.

For more, visit sceducationlottery.com.

For anyone who didn’t win the $50,000 there may still be $50 coming in lottery money. The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Monday the state will send $50 rebate checks to qualifying taxpayers by early December.

A $1.5 billion Mega Millions win in South Carolina last year resulted in $61 million that lawmakers decided earlier this year should go to rebate checks for taxpayers. More than 1 million taxpayers will receive the checks from SCDOR by the end of the year.

For more, visit dor.sc.gov/rebate.