York woman stabbed another in the head and back during block party fight, police say

A York woman is charged with attempted murder after she stabbed another woman in the head and back during a fight at a block party, police said.

Shenequel Adrene McKnight, 31, also is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police and jail records.

McKnight was arrested Tuesday after the Sunday fight, said York Police Department Chief Andy Robinson.

There were multiple altercations at the Hickory Lane block party, according to police reports. A total of 17 police officers from York Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol responded, police said.

After the crowd was cleared officers found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the face, head and back, police said.

The woman was transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill for treatment, said York police Det. Kevin Hoffman. She required several stitches on her face and back, Hoffman said.

Detectives said McKnight stabbed the woman several times during the fight then fled the scene. Officers found blood on McKnight’s vehicle, according to the incident report.

McKnight was free on $2,000 bond after she was arrested by York Police Department officers in late July on a weapons charge, South Carolina court records show. That York County criminal case remains pending.

Under South Carolina law, McKnight faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted of the attempted murder and weapons charges from Sunday’s stabbing.

McKnight remains in York County jail after she turned herself in Tuesday, police said.