Road rage suspected after car hits 13-year-old walking to school bus stop, SC cops say

A 13-year-old boy was walking his younger sister to a school bus stop in South Carolina on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a car that was involved in what police described as a possible road rage incident.

Police in Greenville said a silver PT Cruiser lost control and went onto the sidewalk, hitting the teen and throwing him into the road. Police said there were calls to 911 at about 7 a.m., before the crash, reporting road rage between the PT Cruiser and another car.

Photos from the scene show a badly damaged PT Cruiser missing a wheel and a light pole knocked over. Power was out in the area after the crash, police said.

The boy was conscious when EMS took him to the hospital, but police said they did not know his condition. His 8-year-old sister was not harmed, according to police.

The PT Cruiser driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The other driver involved in the possible road rage fled the scene.

Police said the other car was a silver sedan, possibly a Honda. The department asks anyone with information about the other car to call Greenville police at 864-271-5333.

