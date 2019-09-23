SC is one of the worst states to be a public school teacher, study shows. Here’s why

‘Education is the key’: SC teachers and state workers rally at State House SC teachers and state workers gathered at the State House in Columbia, SC for the South Carolinians Deserve the Best rally, advocating for higher pay and more support from state lawmakers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK SC teachers and state workers gathered at the State House in Columbia, SC for the South Carolinians Deserve the Best rally, advocating for higher pay and more support from state lawmakers.

South Carolina is one of the worst states in America in which to be a teacher, according to a new study.

Of all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Palmetto State ranks as the 44th best state to be a teacher, according to a newly released study from personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub’s rankings are based on starting salary, possibility for pay to increase, pension, how long teachers have to wait to get tenure, quality of school systems and other factors, according to the website’s methodology.

Other factors, such as public spending per student, student-to-teacher ratio, teacher turnover, teacher safety and the strength of teacher unions also factored into the rankings.

The top-ranked state was North Dakota and the lowest-ranked state was Arizona. South Carolina finished just above Oklahoma and just below the District of Columbia, according to the study.

S.C. has long had issues recruiting and retaining teachers. It’s so bad for some teachers they need multiple jobs to pay the bills, and sometimes those second jobs pay more than teaching, according to a previous article from The State.

Poor working conditions for SC teachers led to protests on May 1. It was the largest teacher rally in state history, with a crowd size estimated at 10,000, according to a previous article from The State.

Once inflation is factored in, the average S.C. teacher was paid $6,700 less in 2018 than in 2004, according to a previous article from The State.

To rectify this, the state legislature allocated $160 million to increase teacher pay. This shakes out to a 4 percent minimum raise for teachers, with newer, less-experienced teachers receiving a larger percent increase, according to a previous article from The State.

