Federal jury reaches verdict in CresCom double-murder trial. Here’s what happens next

Brandon Council is in federal court facing double-murder charges for the CresCom Bank slayings.

A federal jury convicted Brandon Council in connection to a double murder and robbery at the Conway CresCom bank in August 2017.

The jury handed down its verdict on Tuesday after four days of testimony in a Florence federal court.

The same panel will soon hear arguments on whether Council should face the death penalty. If the jury decides against the death penalty, Council will spend life in prison without parole.

The jury saw video that showed Council entering the 15th Avenue branch on Aug. 21, 2017. Inside, he waited about 45 seconds and then shot Donna Major twice at the teller counter. He then ran into Katie Skeen’s office, where he shot her twice.

Council ran back and shot Major in the head before robbing the bank of about $15,000.

Council took Skeen’s car and fled Conway to North Carolina. He was arrested by authorities two days later.

In an interview with police, Council said he went into the bank intending to shoot those inside. He said he was basically homeless and hit rock-bottom before committing the robbery.