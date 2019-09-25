Dark swamp near Congaree National Park is sold. Will it become part of the park?

Land near U.S. 601 is being protected adjacent to Congaree National Park Courtesy Dave Schuetrum

A timber company is selling a scenic swamp and forest near Congaree National Park in an agreement that could eventually lead to expansion of the 27,000-acre nature preserve southeast of Columbia.

Weyerhaeuser’s sale of 214 acres along Running Lake Creek forever protects a wetland so thick with trees that the area remains dark and shaded during the middle of the day, land protection advocates say.

The property, off U.S. 601 near Eastover, resembles the larger and more widely known Sparkleberry Swamp, a vast, flooded wetland filled with ducks and cypress trees in Sumter County, said hunter Dave Schuetrum and John Cely, a naturalist and author well familiar with Congaree National Park.

“It’s just an incredible piece of property there,’’ said Schuetrum, a Friends of Congaree Swamp member who has seen river otters, alligators, great blue herons and wood storks in the area.

The Open Space Institute from Charleston brokered the $783,000 sale from Weyerhaeuser. Friends of Congaree Swamp, a park support group, now owns the property but hopes to eventually donate the land to Congaree National Park, the group’s John Grego said.

Money used to acquire the land from Weyerhaeuser came from a variety of state, private and federal sources, including money set aside as part of a wetlands violation case, the Open Space Institute said. A Weyerhaeuser spokesperson declined comment, except to confirm the sale.

Patrick Moore, a project manager with the Open Space Institute, said it was important to protect the property for its wildlife and forests, but also to ensure that paddlers did not stray onto private land.

Running Lake Creek winds between the national park and Weyerhaeuser’s land, which is leased to the Kingville Hunt Club. Protecting both sides of the creek will ensure paddlers do not run into conflicts with hunters, Moore said.

“This enhances safe public access to a resource people already were accessing regularly,’’ he said. “It ensures that recreational users of the park and the adjacent hunt club are both protected. And it makes sure the big trees on this tract will never be cut down.’’

It is unknown when the property being held by Friends of Congaree Swamp would be donated to the National Park Service. The transfer would need approval from the federal government, which could take time.

But K. Lynn Berry, the park’s superintendent, said the acquisition fits with the park’s mission.

“The Friends of Congaree Swamp’s purchase of the Running Creek parcel reflects a long-term commitment to protecting the country’s largest tract of old-growth bottom land forest,’’ she said in an email. “Running Creek presents great opportunities for improved access to outdoor recreation as well as natural resource conservation, which align with the park’s mission and goals. We look forward to working with our partners to achieve those goals.’’