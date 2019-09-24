Country music superstar Jason Aldean will launch his upcoming tour in Columbia

Jason Aldean performs “When She Says Baby” in Macon Country music singer Jason Aldean performs one of his hits, talks about recording the song's video in Sanford Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Country music singer Jason Aldean performs one of his hits, talks about recording the song's video in Sanford Stadium.

Country music superstar Jason Aldean is about to embark on a tour for his new album.

The award-winning singer and songwriter is launching his “We Back Tour,” with a concert in Columbia.

Aldean will perform at Colonial Life Arena on Jan. 30, 2020, according to his website.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, and will be available on Ticketmaster. Prices range from $38 to $93, according to Ticketmaster.

The tour is in support of Aldean’s new album, “9,” which will be released on Nov. 22, according to his Twitter feed.

Special guests performing with Aldean on the tour include Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

“We Back” is also the name of the first song off Aldean’s new album, and is one of four tracks available online for anyone who pre-orders the record. The song has been featured by CBS, to get college football fans pumped up for its Saturday SEC games.

The “We Back Tour” will kick off in Columbia after a very brief break for Aldean, who is wrapping up his “Ride All Night Tour” in December, Rolling Stone reported.

Prior to the appropriately named “9,” Aldean has released eight albums. That includes “My Kinda Party” in 2010 which has gone quadruple platinum, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

He’s had 21 singles go to No. 1 on the country charts, including “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Fly Over States,” “Big Green Tractor,” and “You Make It Easy,” among others. He’s also had hits collaborating with Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Kelly Clarkson.

Aldean can also take some credit for the wildly popular Hootie & the Blowfish reunion tour.

In 2018, Aldean was able to convince the group that formed in Columbia to open for him at a concert at SunTrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. It was the band’s first big stadium show in a decade.

Hootie front man and fellow country music megastar Darius Rucker was reluctant to play at such a big venue but relented to Aldean, who wanted to perform a special show in his native Georgia. And he wanted Hootie & the Blowfish as his lead-in act.

Aldean’s 2018 album “Rearview Town,” might have been an homage to Hootie’s hit record “Cracked Rear View.”

Aldean grew up in Georgia, where he graduated from Macon’s Windsor Academy before leaving for Nashville, Tennessee, where he became a country music star, the Macon Telegraph reported.

