USC President Bob Caslen has a plan to keep tuition down. Will it work?

McMaster proposes one-year freeze on SC college tuition and fees What South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said about the cost of higher education during his annual State of the State address. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said about the cost of higher education during his annual State of the State address.

The University of South Carolina has raised tuition every year for the last two decades, but new president Bob Caslen thinks he can change that.

“Increased tuition is not going to be a source of revenue, so there is going to be other sources of revenue that are out there,” Caslen told reporters last week after a speech to the Columbia Rotary Club.

Rather than raise tuition and bolster enrollment — such was the zeitgeist in higher education for years — Caslen wants to address next year’s expected rising costs by tapping new sources of money such as research funding, donations, contracts and grants, he said.

“Someone has to convince me otherwise that we need to increase it. Right now, I have no intention whatsoever of increasing tuition,” Caslen said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Caslen’s plan to prevent another tuition increase next year is a bold departure from his predecessor, Harris Pastides and colleges from throughout the Palmetto State. However, experts question whether it would be practical, despite USC’s ability to win grants and raise money, to use new revenue sources to keep tuition down.

“Over the past few years, (finding new sources of revenue) has been a big conversation in higher education, especially as states cut funding or it remains flat,” said Michael Mitchell, a senior policy analyst for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a Washington D.C.-based nonpartisan research institute.

Some of the ways other colleges have tried to raise money include renting out their facilities and raising fees, Mitchell said.

“Long term... I fall on the skeptical side of whether those sources can supplant the two major revenue sources” of tuition and state funding, Mitchell said. “From a sheer magnitude of size, it’s pretty hard.”

Though it may be difficult to keep tuition down by finding new sources of revenue, it’s something many college presidents try to do, said David Tandberg, the vice president of policy research at the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association.

“Most college presidents use alternative forms of revenue to limit the size of tuition increases and their ability to do that varies by university,” Tandberg said.

“Anything they can do, big or small, to limit tuition increases, is laudable,” Tandberg said.

Caslen may have an advantage other college presidents don’t have: military contracts. This week, Caslen is in Fort Gordon to discuss a possible contract with U.S. Army Cyber Command. While the superintendent of U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Caslen oversaw the founding of the Army Cyber Institute.

“Our desire is to partner with them and see how we can help them in research or any other programs,” Caslen said.

Cyber Command often forms public/private partnerships such as with Georgia Tech.

“I asked them if we could be added to the list,” Caslen said.

The prospect that Caslen could bolster military funding and contracts was a major selling point with the school’s board of trustees when Caslen was hired in July.

“It’s a hope with his knowledge of military affairs, particularly cyber affairs and the people he worked with at West Point... it could be an opportunity to do some research,” USC Board of Trustees Chair John Von Lehe told The State.

The most recent S.C. budget allocated $36 million to colleges in exchange for only minimal increases in tuition. Caslen’s approach signals a desire for USC to take matters into its own hands, rather than relying on state lawmakers to decide on funding. Sometimes, the legislature decides on funding levels just weeks before USC and other state schools pass their budgets.

In June, USC increased tuition by .6 percent, which increased undergraduate, in-state tuition by $76, according to a previous article from The State.

Grants, contracts and gifts are a major part of USC’s budget, adding up to $380 million or 23 percent of USC’s system-wide budget — by comparison, state funding makes up 11 percent of the school’s budget, according to USC’s 2018-2019 budget document.

That same year, USC’s costs were projected to increase $25.5 million. But most of those contract, grant and gift dollars are already set aside for something.

“It’s going to be difficult to do that (freeze tuition with newfound revenue), especially with money earmarked...” said Robert Kelchen, a Seton Hall associate professor who teaches courses on higher education finance. “They would need to raise $25 million they could use for buying out a tuition increase.”

For example, if someone were to give $1 million to the football program, USC couldn’t use that money to help prevent a tuition increase, Kelchen said.

However, there could be “a neat public relations opportunity here,” Kelchen said. “There might be people willing to donate for that purpose” of capping tuition.

Even if USC focuses solely on boosting its research, grant and contract capacity, some of that money could help take the pressure off USC to increase departmental funding, said S.C. Commission on Higher Education President Rusty Monhollon.

“A faculty member might get $1 million to do research on plants or water... some of that will go to the university for overhead,” Monhollon said. “As more money comes into the institution it could... help keep tuition down.”

But that has limitations. Researchers often have to reapply for grant funding, and donations can fluctuate by year, Monhollon said.

“The ability to use those grant dollars for planning probably isn’t as effective as recurring funding from the state,” Monhollon said.

A long-term solution would be to lock down a consistent stream of funding through the state government, board chair Von Lehe said. The most developed piece of legislation to do that is the Opportunity Act, a bipartisan bill that uses online sales tax revenue to boost higher education funding by $125 million, Von Lehe told The State. In exchange for the funding, colleges would have to freeze tuition for a year, then could only increase it after that at a set rate.

Essentially, this would codify the funding boost/tuition near-freeze the governor requested in the current state budget.

“With the passage of this legislation, there would be... continuous funding for higher education,” Von Lehe told The State. “That would greatly lessen the need to raise tuition.”

The opportunity act passed the Senate Finance Committee, but has yet to see a full-senate vote and has not seen any action in the House.

For board of trustee member Egerton Burroughs, the solution to rising tuition is not to find more money, but to cut costs, he told The State.

“I personally think in many ways we can cut our expenses,” Burroughs said. “The university is like any other business. You have to watch your nickels and dimes and pennies.”