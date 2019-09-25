US Postal Service carrier killed on her mail route outside of the Midlands, SC cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An investigation is underway after a U.S. Postal Service carrier was fatally shot while delivering mail on her route outside of the Midlands, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office, the Postal Inspection Service and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death of Irene Pressley, the Kingstree News reported.

The homicide occurred Monday afternoon in Andrews, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a Facebook post. That is about 100 miles east of Columbia.

The 64-year-old was dead when she was found inside her vehicle by a passerby, according to WPDE.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesperson said Pressley was delivering mail when she was killed, WCSC reported.

The sheriff’s office said because the death is being actively investigated, very little information can be made public.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Pressley was rural letter carrier who had worked for the post office for 22 years, per WPDE.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the Kingstree News.

A reward is being offered for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

A U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesperson said the death penalty could be a possible punishment, per WCSC.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Listen to our daily briefing:

SHARE COPY LINK