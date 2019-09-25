Evacuation at Midlands Tech Beltline Campus after threat, college says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

There was an evacuation on Midlands Tech’s Beltline campus Wednesday after a threat was made, according to law enforcement.

The Wade Martin Building was evacuated and several classes were canceled, the college said on its Twitter feed. That is in Columbia, near the intersection of South Beltline Boulevard and Rosewood Drive.

The evacuation occurred after a threat was made, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which is assiting in an investigation along with the Columbia Police Department and Midlands Tech College Police.

The parent of a Midlands Tech student said a bomb threat was made, WACH reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Just before noon the college reported the building was evacuated.

An all-clear was given at about 1 p.m. and the college said both the Wade Martin Building and the Learning Resource Building had reopened and all classes from 2 p.m. and later would go according to normal schedule.

No other parts of the Beltline campus were affected by the evacuation, and no injuries were reported, WIS reported.

Information on the nature of the threat was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.