Man charged with murdering Postal Service carrier on her Midlands-area route: SC cops say

A South Carolina man was charged with murder Saturday, days after a U.S. Postal Service carrier was fatally shot while delivering mail on her route outside of the Midlands, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

Irene Pressley was killed Monday afternoon in Andrews, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a Facebook post. That is about 100 miles east of Columbia.

Pressley was shot multiple times, and several .223 shell casings were found with her body, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

That is a type of ammunition magazine used in an AR-15, the same gun Trevor Raekwon Seward was seen with before the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Additionally, the 22-year-old Andrews man’s fingerprints were found on mail at the crime scene, according to the news release.

Seward was arrested and taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center, where he was charged with murder, the sheriff’s office said.

Information on a motive for the shooting was not available.

U.S. Postal Service worker Irene Pressley was killed on her route in South Carolina. Twitter Screen Grab

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the 64-year-old Pressley was a rural letter carrier who had worked for the post office for 22 years, WPDE reported. A passerby found her body inside her vehicle, per the TV station.

A funeral and burial for Pressley were held Saturday, according to WCBD.

“For her to get run down like that and see that car last night being rolled out of here,” said Jody Bauchett a friend of Pressley, WBTW reported. “And it broke my heart for the whole back glass was shot out and bullet holes in the front of it, all that, it really, I broke down and cried.”

A U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesperson said the death penalty could be a possible punishment, per WCSC.

